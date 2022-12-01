World Cup 2022: Otto Addo and Thomas Partey to face media today ahead of Uruguay clash

Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo and deputy skipper Thomas Partey will speak to the press at 14:45 GMT today ahead of their final group game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The pre-match press conference will take place at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) as part of the build-up to the crucial game on Friday.



Ghana and Uruguay face off at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday in the final Group H game.



The two sides are in search of a ticket to the knockout stage with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round of the tournament while the Uruguayans desperately need a win against Ghana to progress to the next round.

The game will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final incident which saw Luis Suarez save his side with the handball incident as Ghana eventually bowed out of the tournament on penalty shootouts.



Black Stars are currently second in Group H while Uruguay lie bottom with only one point.