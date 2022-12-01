1
Menu
Sports

World Cup 2022: Otto Addo lauds unity and togetherness in camp ahead of Uruguay tie

Five Major Talking Points From Black Stars Defeat To Portugal Black Stars

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is delighted with the unity and togetherness in camp ahead of their final group game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars and Uruguay face off at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday at 15:00 GMT.

The two sides are in search of a ticket to the knockout stage with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round of the tournament while the Uruguayans desperately need a win against Ghana to progress to the next round.

"We are together, it’s a good atmosphere here and the boys are pushing each other. I hope we keep the energy and hopefully we will go far."

"It’s important to know where you are coming from and I think we have done well though we are not there yet", coach Otto Addo told ghanafa.org.

"We are gradually picking up and I know the boys will show a lot of fight and a lot of passion. I am sure our efforts will be rewarded and we will go to the next stage."

Black Stars are currently second in Group H while Uruguay lie bottom with only one point.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin