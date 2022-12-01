World Cup 2022: Otto Addo lauds unity and togetherness in camp ahead of Uruguay tie

Black Stars

Ghana head coach Otto Addo is delighted with the unity and togetherness in camp ahead of their final group game against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars and Uruguay face off at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday at 15:00 GMT.



The two sides are in search of a ticket to the knockout stage with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round of the tournament while the Uruguayans desperately need a win against Ghana to progress to the next round.



"We are together, it’s a good atmosphere here and the boys are pushing each other. I hope we keep the energy and hopefully we will go far."

"It’s important to know where you are coming from and I think we have done well though we are not there yet", coach Otto Addo told ghanafa.org.



"We are gradually picking up and I know the boys will show a lot of fight and a lot of passion. I am sure our efforts will be rewarded and we will go to the next stage."



Black Stars are currently second in Group H while Uruguay lie bottom with only one point.