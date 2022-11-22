World Cup 2022: Players from the Premier League can help Ghana progress in tournament

Black Stars

The Black Stars are returning to the World Cup after missing out on the last one, which was hosted by Russia in 2018. Ghana has participated in three World Cups, with the 2022 tournament in Qatar expected to be their fourth.

The team's last achievement in the Mundial was a quarterfinal finish in South Africa, losing on penalties to Uruguay after Asamoah Gyan, had wasted a wonderful opportunity to push Ghana into the last four.



The Black Stars will have as many as five Premier League players in their squad for this year's tournament. Premier League players for Ghana in Qatar include Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), and Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).



These highlighted players will be crucial for coach Otto Addo and Ghana in terms of advancing from Group H.



The Ghana contingent landed in Qatar on Friday evening after beating Switzerland 2-0 in an international friendly in the United Arab Emirates.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo scored for Ghana. Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh made his first start for the Black Stars. He excelled and received lots of encouragement from his teammates, coach, and Ghanaians.



The playing body landed in Qatar in grand style. The players wore traditional smocks, and hats with kente-like scarfs around their necks to complete the wonderful appearances. Videos and pictures of their arrival went viral on social media.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November at the Stadium 974, South Korea on 28th November at the Education City Stadium, and play their final group game against Uruguay on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium.



The Black Stars of Ghana trained today at the famous Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar.