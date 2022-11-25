0
World Cup 2022: Portugal coach Fernando Santos reacts to penalty decision against Ghana in Group H opener

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has reacted to penalty decision against the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.

Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.

"I think if the VAR team had felt the referee should consult the VAR, they would have prompted him. I also think Joao Felix was fouled at a point and I expected the referee to check the VAR but he didn’t. So I don’t think there was a call the VAR would have been necessary for the referee."

The 2016 European Champions currently sit top of Group H with three points.

Meanwhile, the defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

