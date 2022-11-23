World Cup 2022: Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo eyes win over Ghana in opener

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has set sights on helping Portugal beat Ghana in their 2022 World Cup opener on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who has not played because of an unspecified illness since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 November trained with his teammates on Monday morning.



The 37-year-old missed his side's 4-0 win over Nigeria in a pre-World Cup friendly.



"I'm feeling great, I'm recovered and I'm training well and ready to start the World Cup in the best way possible," said Ronaldo.



"I feel that this Portugal squad has amazing potential. I think we can win for sure, but we need to focus on the next game. So, it's focusing in Ghana, get a win and go from there.



"We will see in the end who the best team is, but I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch."



He added, "We have enormous potential, but we have to think about Ghana and take it slowly. From there, we grow. If we are the best team, we will reach the final. The champion will be the best. We have youthful players, it’s a good mix.”

“I’d love to win this tournament, but if you told me I’d never win another trophy until the end of my career, I’d be happy all the same. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved.



Black Stars, who are the lowest-ranked team at the tournament have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.