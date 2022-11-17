World Cup 2022: Portugal team guide and preview

Portugal team

After earning the bronze medal in 1966, Portugal's national football team will participate in the FIFA World Cup championship in Qatar in 2022.

Portugal will be a force to be reckoned with at the upcoming international tournament with a strong squad that includes left winger Rafael Leao of AC Milan, attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, attacker Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva of Manchester City, center-back Ruben Dias, and right-back Joao Cancelo.



Despite being 37 and recently out of shape, the iconic player of Manchester United and the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, is still expected to rise to the occasion and help his country win the World Cup in his fifth appearance.



In 2014, Fernando Santos was appointed as the new head coach for the national team. Portugal's first participation in a major tournament finals was at the 1928 Olympics, were they reached the quarter-finals.



Pepe, a 39-year-old defender for Porto, will compete in his fourth FIFA World Cup, while Nuno Mendes, a left back for Paris Saint-Germain, will participate in his first World Cup.

With 117 goals in 191 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most goals scored in Portugal's history.



Portugal won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and the EURO 2016 championship.



Below is the full squad:



Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (Roma), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan) and Ricardo Horta (Braga)