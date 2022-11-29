0
World Cup 2022: Portugal through to knockout stage after beating Uruguay 2-0

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Portugal are through to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a comfortable 2-0 win over Uruguay in Group H of the tournament.

The European giants locked horns with Ghana in the group opener last Thursday and managed to cruise to a 3-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Today, Portugal locked horns with Uruguay in a second Group H match of the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

In a game played under floodlights, Uruguay failed to show up once again and chased the opponent for most parts of the encounter.

Thanks to a brace from Bruno Fernandes after converting two spot kicks, Portugal secured a 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

With the win earning the Portuguese three huge points, the 2016 European Champions are now through the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the final Group H match, Portugal will play against South Korea. The Asians are out of the tournament after a 3-2 defeat to Ghana on Monday afternoon.

Simultaneously on Friday, Ghana will lock horns with Uruguay to fight for a point that will send the Black Stars to the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

