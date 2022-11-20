0
Menu
Sports

World Cup 2022: Prize money and complete earnings information for tournament

Fifa World Cup 2022 Logo.png File photo

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The table of financial prizes for countries competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been revealed by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

The host nation Qatar will play Ecuador two hours after the opening ceremony on Sunday to begin the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For the tournament in 2022, FIFA has allocated a massive $440 million, of which $42 million would go to the winning team.

The remaining prize money will be distributed as follows.

The third-place team will receive $27 million, while the runner-up will receive $30 million. A fourth-place finish will net a team $25 million. Teams that place 17th through 32nd will each get $9 million, while teams that advance to the round of 16 will receive a guaranteed $13 million.

Fifth through eighth-place teams will each get $17 million. Additionally, FIFA allocated $1.5 million to each qualified side prior to the competition to aid with expenditures associated with preparation.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will take place in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, approximately 40 kilometers north of Doha.

The stadium was officially opened on November 30, 2021, during the FIFA Arab Cup. According to the Qatar World Cup website, the architects were inspired by tents used by ancient nomads in the Middle East.

The opening ceremony was initially set for November 21, 2022, however, it was gradually pushed back to the day before.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar