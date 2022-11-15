World Cup 2022: Profile of Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman, a defender for Reading FC has been included in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world.



Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



Rahman began his professional career in Ghana's Division Two with Dreams FC. Following his impressive performances, he was loaned out to Asante Kotoko of the Ghanaian Premier League for one season.



Rahman joined Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga on June 12, 2012.



On August 11, 2014, he scored his first two goals for Fürth in a 5-1 home victory over 1. FC Nürnberg. The next day, he signed with FC Augsburg of the same league.

Rahman signed a five-year contract with Chelsea on August 16, 2015, for an initial £14 million, increasing to a possible value of around £22 million.



On September 16, he made his UEFA Champions League debut, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 home victory over Maccabi Tel Aviv. On October 17, he made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.



He has featured for these clubs on loan since joining Chelsea; Schalke, Reims, Reading, Real Mallorca, and PAOK.



Baba Rahman has made 46 appearances and scored one goal for the senior national team the Black Stars. He also played nine times for the Ghana U20 side and scored one goal. Rahman made his official debut for the Black Stars of Ghana on September 10, 2014.



This season the 28-year-old defender has made 10 appearances for Reading in the English Championship.