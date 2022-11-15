World Cup 2022: Profile of Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, a midfielder for Dutch giants Ajax has been included in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world.



Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



In January 2018, Kudus moved from the Ghanaian Right to Dream Academy, which he joined at the age of 12, to the Danish club Nordsjaelland.



Three days after turning 18 years old, Kudus made his professional debut for Nordsjaelland in a 2-0 loss against Brondby IF. As a striker, he started playing right away but was substituted at halftime. He made his debut, becoming the ninth-youngest player in club history to do so.

On July 16, 2020, Kudus signed a five-year, €9 million contract with Eredivisie team Ajax. On September 20, he played his first league game for the team against RKC Waalwijk.



The former Strongtower FC youth player is 176cm tall. Mohammed Kudus prefers to play with his left foot.



In his first three games, he supplied three assists and one goal. However, his UEFA Champions League debut for the home game against Liverpool on October 21 did not go well. Kudus was replaced after just six minutes due to a meniscus injury that would keep him out for several months.



Mohammed Kudus made his debut for the senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana on November 14, 2019. He has made 18 appearances and scored five goals for Ghana. According to transfermarkt, his current market value is 15 million euros.