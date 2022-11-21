World Cup 2022: Ronaldo trains with Portugal teammates ahead of Ghana clash

Portugal team

Football great, Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped up training with his Portugal teammates ahead of the game against Ghana to kick off the campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup next week.

Portugal is in the same group as Ghana and will be fighting for points to advance from Group H to the knockout stages of the tournament.



This weekend, poster boy Cristiano Ronaldo has been very active in training and pushing his teammates to prepare for the



Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one of five African countries representing the continent.



The Black Stars will compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.

The other group opponent is South Korea from Asia.



While the 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Sunday, November 20, Ghana’s Black Stars will play their first match on November 24.



Subsequently, Ghana will take on South Korea on November 28 before finishing the group stages campaign with a rematch against Uruguay.



