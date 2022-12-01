World Cup 2022: Salis Samed and Tariq Lamptey have justified their inclusion - Otto Addo

Salis Samed

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has praised Salis Samed and Tariq Lamptey for their performances with the team at the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

Ghan returned to winning ways on Monday with a 3-2 win against South Korea at the Education City Stadium after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in the group opener.



Samed and Lamptey featured in both games and are in line to feature again against Uruguay in the Group H decider on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Speaking ahead of the game, Otto Addo expressed his impressions about the young duo that started featuring for the Black Stars only a few months ago.

“I am very very happy to have them both," he told the Ghana FA website. "They really showed why they deserve to be on the team. Tariq with his speed with his pace but also his passion in defending and also Salis Abdul Samed with his ball winnings, one on one abilities defensively very very good calm on the ball… he has a feel for his teammate and he gives everything 90 minutes.



"This is the type of player we are looking for and we are very happy to have him here," he added.



Ghana need a draw to progress to the last 16 of the tournament. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.