World Cup 2022: Shilla Illiasu urges Ghana FA to be transparent with players on monetary issues

Shilla Illiasu 610x400 Former Ghana defender, Shilla Illiasu

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana defender, Shilla Illiasu, has urged the Football Association to ensure effective communication in order to prevent any row in camp at the Qatar World Cup.

Illiasu, a member of Ghana's 2006 World Cup said lack of communication resulted to Ghana's shambolic performance at the 2014 World Cup which was highlighted by the appearance and winning bonus issues.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station Radio Gold Talk Sport, the former King Faisal defender advised the handles of the team to be transparent and communicate properly with the team.

“Although everybody is looking for money I will say it is not about that. Most of the players are playing outside, the money they are taking it’s not about the winning bonus in the national team.

“So they only target to go and make their name and get more contracts outside".

“In 2014, our preparation back in Ghana was poor because they didn’t communicate well with them."

“They [players] didn’t go there to look for money but the communication back in Ghana was very poor, that’s why they went to Brazil and that kind of incident happened.” Shilla Illiasu added.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
