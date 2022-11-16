World Cup 2022: Some players convinced me in training - Otto Addo on squad selection

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Otto Addo, head coach of the Black Stars has given explained how he selected players for Ghana's final squad for the World Cup.

Otto Addo sitting alongside Ghana Football Association officials announced Ghana's final squad for the tournament yesterday.



Qatar will host the World Cup from November 20 until December 18, 2022. After the tournament in South Korea and Japan in 2002, this will be the second World Cup completely hosted in Asia and the first World Cup to ever be held in the Arab world. Furthermore, the tournament is planned to be the last with a 32-team field; for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026, the field is planned to grow to 48 teams.



Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori, and Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu are all out of the squad due to injuries.



Meanwhile, Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil have been left out for various reasons.



Addressing journalists after announcing his squad for the World Cup, Addo said: "I see them every weekend this is the first thing the second thing was the whole process it is not like...it even done before our president was very hardworking to get all these players for Ghana. At the end its my decision it is a little complicated because surely I have to look at every player I have to look at players from the local league I have to look at players from Europe,"

"It is difficult to satisfy all I know that I will disappoint some players for sure but everybody tried to get the best squad possible. It is not about local players or non players it is all about performance, training some will say this is 3 or 4 days of training,"



"You can impress me within 1,2,3 days if I see that you adapt to show that what I want to see then also putting in your own style you are brilliant. So a player like Osman Bukari when we played against Nigeria he was on standby due to injuries he came inside and in training I was like ok he convince me and I put him in the game against Nigeria he did well,"



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H alongside Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea. Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November at the Stadium 974, South Korea on 28th November at the Education City Stadium, and play their final group game against Uruguay on 2nd December at the Al Janoub Stadium.



Below is Ghana's full squad:



Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders: André Ayew, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh



Forwards Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Kamal Sowah, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana