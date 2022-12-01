0
World Cup 2022: Son Heung-min is a good player - Tariq Lamptey

On November 28, the Korean national team, coached by coach Paulo Bento, lost 2-3 to Ghana in the second game of Group H at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Son Heung-min, the captain, had a difficult game. Son Heung-min, who returned to action wearing a mask, did not perform well.

It was Son Heung-min who started as a set-piece kicker, but unlike usual, his kick was inaccurate. Cho Kyu-sung played the starting point in the equalizer process, but the overall performance did not match Son Heung-min's name value. After the game, Son Heung-min shed tears of regret. Tears filled with self-reproach and sorry for his teammates and fans.

When Son Heung-min cried sadly, Black Stars players came to comfort him. Defender Lamptey in particular was by Son Heung-min's side. Lamptey who sincerely comforted Son Heung-min, said during an interview: "Son Heung-min is a good player and a great player, needless to say,"

Source: footballghana.com
