World Cup 2022: South Korea targets big win against Portugal in final Group H clash

South Korean team

South Korea are not giving up on qualification to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Asian country kicked off their campaign at this year’s world cup with a goalless draw against Uruguay on Thursday, November 24.



Subsequently, South Korea on Monday locked horns with Ghana in a second group H match of the mundial.



While the South Koreans would play well and dominate the game in several moments, Ghana cruised to a 3-2 win to secure the maximum three points.



Disappointed after that win, the Asian country is aware that elimination from the world cup is staring at their face.



Ahead of the final Group H match against Portugal, South Korea are now training extra hard in hopes of upsetting the odds.

Coach Paulo Bento and his charges want to beat the 2016 European Champions in hopes that Ghana will lose to Uruguay in the other group game.



While not many South Koreans are confident about the chances of progressing to Round 16, there are others who are keeping the faith.



South Korea and Portugal will lock horns on Friday, December 2.



