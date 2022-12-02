0
World Cup 2022: Southampton back Ghana ahead of Uruguay clash

Black Stars 46576879.jfif Black Stars

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League club, Southampton are looking forward to Ghana’s clash against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are geared up to take on the Uruguayans in a final Group H match of the ongoing global showpiece in Qatar.

Ahead of the contest on Friday, December 2, Southampton have tweeted an interview of Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu speaking on the game.

While rooting for Mohammed Salisu, Southampton says they are behind the Black Stars to beat Uruguay tomorrow.

“12 years on...We're behind you Ghana Black Stars,” a Tweet from the Saints said on Thursday.



