World Cup 2022: Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif meets supporters in Qatar

Mustapha Ussif

Hon Mustapha Ussif, Ghana's Sports Minister, and H.E Mohamed Noureddine Ismail, Ghana's Ambassador to Qatar, paid a brief visit to the Ghanaian fans who had traveled to Qatar to support the Black Stars in the ongoing World Cup.

The supporters in Qatar have been very vocal at the stadium and also at the fan parks in Doha. They supported the Black Stars in their first game against Portugal and also the second group game against South Korea.



The supporters also gave the Black Stars a rousing welcome at the airport when the players and the technical team landed in Doha. The supporters also stormed the team's hotel to sing jama songs.



Speaking at the meetup the Sports Minister said:

"We are not cooking for anybody there is no food for anybody because the commission report indicate no government should take supporters and go and feed them. But the little we have we will give it to you if you want to buy banku it is up to you, if you want to fast and take your money back it is up to you," he said.



"Only reason I came here is to come and thank you and show appreciation for your prayer, your support, your dedication and continue to seek for your blessing. As we embark on this war on Friday we will need the prayers from everyone of you to be able to get to were we want to be so thank you so much for your support, thank you so much for your dedication, thank you so much for your prayers,"