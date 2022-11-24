World Cup 2022: Sulley Muntari visit Black Stars in camp ahead of Portugal clash

Sulley Muntari with the Black Stars

Muntari motivated the players and spoke to coach Otto Addo, GFA officials, and other management members.

The Black Stars of Ghana also received CAF President Patrice Motsepe and General Secretary Mosengo-Omba this evening as reported by footballghana.com



CAF's delegation was received by Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku and his vice Mark Addo. Dr. Patrice Motsepe and General Secretary Mr. Véron Mosengo-Omba spoke to coach Otto Addo and the players.



Meanwhile, according to reports in the local media, President Akufo-Addo has left the country for Qatar. The reports state that he is going to visit the Black Stars ahead of Ghana's massive first group game at the Stadium 974.

The President is anticipated to address the technical staff and the playing body and inspire them.



Tomorrow's game will be the second time the Black Stars will take on Portugal at the Mundial. The first was the 2014 clash in Brazil where Portugal beat Ghana 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo and John Boye own goal got Portugal the two goals. Asamoah "Babyjet" Gyan scored for Ghana. Both countries were eliminated in Group G while Germany and USA progressed.



The Black Stars of Ghana completed their final training this morning ahead of the 4:00 pm game against the Navigators.