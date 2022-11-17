World Cup 2022: Uruguay team guide and preview

Uruguay team

Two-time World Cup holders Uruguay will be competing for their third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar after their victories in 1930 and 1950.

The most noteworthy names on the list are Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.



Veteran players like as Diego Godin of Velez Sarsfield, Fernando Muslera of Galatasaray, Luis Suarez of Nacional, and Edinson Cavani of Valencia were also included in the Qatar 2022 squad.



Facundo Pellistri, a young Manchester United winger, will be competing in his first World Cup.

Other Uruguayan players known to Turkish fans include Galatasaray's Lucas Torreira, Trabzonspor's Maxi Gomez, and Fenerbahce's Diego Rossi. Torreira and Gomez were called up, while Rossi was left off the team of 26.



Below is the full squad:



Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Matias Vina (Roma), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustin Canobbio (Paranaense), Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Facundo Torres (Orlando City)