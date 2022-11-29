World Cup 2022: We all enjoyed win over South Korea - Andre Ayew

Black Stars won over South Korea

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says it was a great feeling beating South Korea in their second group game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars took a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Mohammed Salisu and Kudus but two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung levelled the game after 61 minutes.



Kudus added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.



"It was great – great game, great feeling, great everything. I enjoyed it. we all enjoyed it. We need to keep the spirit high, keep the devotion high and try to make things happen like we did today," Ayew said after the game.

"It’s a hard tournament – you can see there are a lot of surprises, you can’t predict any game. I am very happy and, hopefully, now we are in the race to get into the round of 16."



The result lifts Ghana to second in Group H and will need a win or draw their final group game against Uruguay to process to the round of 16 stage.