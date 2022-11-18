World Cup 2022: We are capable of hurting any opposition - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has admitted that they are in a tough group but his side is capable of beating any opposition ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars, who are making their fourth appearance at the Mundial are hoping to make history after exiting the group phase in 2014 in Brazil.



Ghana's best performance came in 2010 where they played in the quarterfinals.



After missing out in the last edition in 2018 in Russia, Addo, who masterminded Ghana's return to the Mundial says his team can cause an upset should they progress from Group H, where they are pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



“Everything is possible. As I’ve said, we have three strong opponents in our group. If we don’t perform as we need to, or if we’re not able to implement our tactics then it’ll be very difficult,” he told FIFA in an interview.



“Especially because Portugal, Uruguay, and the Korea Republic are very strong opponents with qualities on and off the pitch.



"It will be difficult to compete with them but, as I’ve said, we have the quality to beat them. If we progress from the group, anything is possible," Addo, who also serves as Borussia Dortmund's talent coach added.

The Black Stars wrapped up their preparation with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on Thursday in Abu Dhabi with Mohammed Salisu and Antione Semenyo scoring the goals.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The 22nd edition of the Mundial has been scheduled to kick off on Sunday, November 20 to December 18.