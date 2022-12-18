World Cup 2022: We got a great future - Morocco head coach Walid Regragui

Morocco coach Walid Regragui

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has backed his team to build on their impressive run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after finishing fourth.

The Atlas Lions lost 2-1 to Croatia who clinched a playoff victory on Saturday.



Josko Gvardiol gave Croatia the lead in seven minutes but Achraf Dari levelled just two minutes later. Mislav Orsic restored Crotia's lead three minutes before half-time.



"We've got a great future ahead of us and we'll keep moving forward," said Regragui.

"Of course we have the objective of winning the World Cup one day. There's going to be more pressure on us going forward and hopefully, there will be more African teams following our example.



"We've shown we can go toe to toe with top teams. Really very small details determine these games."



The Arab country became the first African nation to qualify for the last four of the global showpiece, however, they lost to the defending champions, France.