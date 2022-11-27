World Cup 2022: We have to win now - Ghana coach Otto Addo speaks ahead of South Korea tie

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has said his side must beat South Korea to stand any chance of progressing from the group following their defeat to Portugal.

The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal in the opening game while South Korea held Uruguay to a goalless draw in the other Group H game.



Ghana will have to beat South Korea to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition.



"We have to win now and we are under pressure but then so are they," Otto Addo said ahead of the game.



Skipper Andre Ayew urged the players to relax and take their chances against South Korea.

"We need to stay calm, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less," the 32-year-old said.



The match is scheduled for the Education City Stadium on Monday, November 28, 2022, at (13:00 GMT).



The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes place between November 20 and December 18, 2022.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.