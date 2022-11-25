World Cup 2022: We need to score more and concede less - Andre Ayew after defeat to Portugal

Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has shared how Ghana can progress out of their group at the 2022 World Cup following defeat to Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.



Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.



After the game, Ayew expressed Ghana need to score more and concede less in subsequent games in order to progress from our group.

'We always come out of difficult situations. We need to stay calm, go home, relax and increase our performance. We need to try and score more and concede less," Ayew said after the game.



Defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.



The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.