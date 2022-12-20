0
World Cup 2022: We will come back much stronger - Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi has thanked the fans for their support and has promised more joy in future after finishing fourth at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco became the first African nation to qualify for the last four of the global showpiece, however they lost to the defending champions, France.

Morocco lost again to Croatia who clinched a third play-off victory on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Josko Gvardiol gave Croatia the lead on seven minutes but Achraf Dari levelled just two minutes later. Mislav Orsic restored Crotia's lead three minutes before half-time.

“A unique experience comes to an end,” Hakimi said via a Twitter post. “We leave Qatar with a historic fourth place. The best result ever by an African and Arab team in the history of the World Cup. We are very proud of that.”

“Thanks to all the people from Morocco who supported us unconditionally. Thanks also to all those who have supported us from Africa, the Arab community or anywhere in the world. We will come back much stronger to give you more joy.”

