World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Medeama's Nurudeen Abdulai impresses in Black Stars training

Medeama SC star Nurudeen Amadu

Medeama SC star Nurudeen Amadu has impressed in Black Stars training ahead of the match against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday evening.

The young defender who earned a late invitation to join the team in place of Abdul Mumin has caught the attention of the technical team with his superb form in training.



The centre-back is hugely talked about in circles for his overwhelming talent and confidence in first training with the Ghana national football team.



It won't come as a surprise if the 19-year-old makes Chris Hughton's matchday squad and goes ahead to make his debut in the fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi because of what he has shown in training.

Abdulai has been one of the best defenders in the local scene since making his debut for Medeama in the Ghana Premier League.



He contributed immensely to the Yellow and Mauves' league title triumph last season, where he made 30 appearances and scored three goals in the process.



Abdulai has been instrumental for Medeama in their qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.