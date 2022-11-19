0
World Cup : Agyemang Badu vows to shave his hair on TV if Ghana get eliminated at the group stage

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu750 Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has vowed to shave his hair on live TV if the Black Stars fail to progress from Group H.

Ghana have been drawn into a tough Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Badu, who was a member of Ghana's squad at the 2014 World Cup, remains optimistic about the Black Stars' chances despite heading to the tournament as the lowest-ranked nation.

“Gradually we are doing well with set pieces. We are not up there yet. Now that we have a good bench. I’m not too sure that this team will go down if they cannot qualify from the group. If it doesn’t happen I will shave all my hair.”

“I can bet everything this team will qualify from the group. If Ghana doesn’t qualify from the group stage, I will shave it here. I am so optimistic about this team,” he added.

The Black Stars will start their World Cup on November 24 with a game against Portugal.

