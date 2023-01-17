World Cup elimination is worse than losing a family member - Brazil's Richarlison

Brazilian striker, Richarlison

The Brazilian international, Richarlison de Andrade, has claimed that being eliminated from the FIFA World Cup is worse than losing a family member to death.

Richarlison was part of the Brazilian contingent that suffered a quarter-final elimination in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on penalties to third-placed Croatia.



The Tottenham Hotspurs striker was impressive in the group stages of the World Cup with two goals but went blank in the knockout phase which subsequently Brazil's elimination.



With Argentina going all the way to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Richarlison has made a statement that suggests that he has not yet recovered from the Qatar elimination.

"Being eliminated from the World Cup, I think it's worse than losing a family member," Richarlison said as quoted by Football Tweet which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Meanwhile, the 25-year-old's second goal against Serbia in the group stages was voted as the best goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



