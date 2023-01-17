0
Menu
Sports

World Cup elimination is worse than losing a family member - Brazil's Richarlison

Brazilian Striker, Richarlison Hj Brazilian striker, Richarlison

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Brazilian international, Richarlison de Andrade, has claimed that being eliminated from the FIFA World Cup is worse than losing a family member to death.

Richarlison was part of the Brazilian contingent that suffered a quarter-final elimination in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on penalties to third-placed Croatia.

The Tottenham Hotspurs striker was impressive in the group stages of the World Cup with two goals but went blank in the knockout phase which subsequently Brazil's elimination.

With Argentina going all the way to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Richarlison has made a statement that suggests that he has not yet recovered from the Qatar elimination.

"Being eliminated from the World Cup, I think it's worse than losing a family member," Richarlison said as quoted by Football Tweet which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old's second goal against Serbia in the group stages was voted as the best goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Related Articles: