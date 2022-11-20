1
World Cup match report: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

World Cup Opening Game Valencia scored twice as Qatar suffer defeat

Ecuador captain and all-time top scorer, Enner Valencia scored two first goals as the La Tricolor began their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win over Qatar in the opening match.

The South American team extended their unbeaten run to eight matches by earning a 2-0 victory over the hosts at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday.

Ecuador were up and running in the 16th minute after the Fenerbahce attacker converted a penalty he won himself to give them the lead.

Valencia scored again to double the advantage for the La Tricolor moments later as his powerful header from Angelo Preciado's cross beat goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb.

Valencia had initially scored in less than three minutes after kick-off but the goal was chopped off after VAR review for the offside.

Ghana-born striker, Mohammed Muntari who was brought on as substitute came close to getting the hosts back in the game but his effort from close range was inches off the crossbar four minutes from time.

That was Qatar’s only dangerous chance in the game despite their transformed performance in the second half of the Group A encounter.

Ecuador will next face Group A favourites Netherlands before African champions Senegal in their final group game.

