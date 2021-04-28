World Relays: Coach Nsiah tips men’s relay team to qualify for Olympic Games

Ghanaian Athletics coach, Christian Nsiah

Ghanaian Athletics coach, Christian Nsiah, says the men’s relay team has a brighter chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games as they compete in the upcoming World Relays in Poland.

The competition will serve as an Olympic qualifying event with Team Ghana hoping to secure an Olympic ticket.



Team Ghana has entered the event with its two relay teams that is the men and women team that will be competing at the event which starts on Saturday, 1st May, 2021.



Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM, the athletics coach has tipped the men’s relay team to qualify as some individuals in the team have been impressive in recent competitions.



“Due to the COVID, we didn’t get time to prepare as a team.



The men have a better chance of qualifying because when you look at the world ranking the men are far ahead of the women”.

“The men have done some good training individually this year so in my opinion, the men’s team have a better chance of qualifying. The women’s team can also qualify because they have been together for a long time. In the relays, it doesn’t matter whether they had a good time but it all has to do with teamwork.



“We have a chance, opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games”, he added.



Each team is made up of 5 athletes, with one each serving as a reserve.



The men’s team comprises all but one member of the Africa Games gold-winning relay team, with Martin Owusu-Antwi’s place taken by Coppin State University’s Joseph Manu.



Ghana’s 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, 200m record holder Joseph Amoah, and 2018 World Indoor 60m finalist Sean Safo-Antwi retain their places in the team. Edwin Gadayi, a former University of Cape Coast student and a Speedsters Club member, will travel as the reserve.