World Relays: Ghana disqualified in final despite finishing 3rd

4x100m men’s relay team

The Ghana 4x100m men’s relay team were disqualified for exchanging batons outside the changeover zone in the finals on Sunday night.

Ghana had finished 3rd (39.11) to clinch the bronze medal but was later disqualified after replayed showed that Joseph Paul Amoah, who ran the anchor leg, received the baton from Joseph Oduro Manu outside the changeover zone.



This disqualification will however not affect their ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games, and the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, USA, which were secured once they made the final.



What they will miss out on is the $10,000 that the 3rd place came with along with the bronze medals.



Brazil, who finished second in the same race was also disqualified for the same offence.

A storming anchor leg from Akani Simbine gives South Africa the victory in the men’s 4x100m. They clock 38.71 to win by 0.01 from 2019 winners Brazil but the Brazilians were later disqualified.



With the second and third place teams DQed, Italy and Japan, who finished 4th and 5th respectively, got promoted to 2nd and 3rd.



Members of the team will now head back to their various destinations to continue preparations for the Olympic Games which are just two months away.