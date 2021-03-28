World Table Tennis Day: Ghana's Star Hilda Agbottah set to make history

National female table tennis star, Hilda Agbottah

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

National female table tennis star, Hilda Agbottah, with support from the International Table Tennis Federation- Foundation / Table Tennis United is set to observe World Table Tennis Day with a tournament on April 6th.

World Table Tennis Day is observed across the world in order to highlight the significance and positive impact of playing table tennis as well as using sports as a tool for individual and economic development.



Over 100 young players are billed to partake in the highly anticipated and fully packed event which has been scheduled to come off at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



According to Hilda, giving back to her community has been one of her major priorities.



"I chose to celebrate this year's Table Tennis Day with the people of Eastern Region because that is where I started my career and I would like to share the benefits and opportunities in table tennis with the people there," she said.



She added that playing table tennis has offered her enormous opportunities both local and international despite the challenges.

"Through table tennis, I have been able to gain admission to study at the University of Cape Coast, played for the national team at local and international competitions and travelled around the world as well. So, I would always be grateful for playing table tennis," Hilda expressed.



She, however, encouraged the youth to keep working hard in order to achieve their aim and deter from some social vices.



"I want to advise the youth especially those from New Juaben not to involve themselves in immoral activities but rather concentrate on education and Sports because it is key in helping every individual achieving greater heights," she advised.



Hilda again expressed her gratitude for the support in celebrating this year's event.



"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, New Juaben Table Tennis Club (NJTTC) and the CEO of PotSports Athlete management, Mr. William Asare and everybody for supporting this initiative," she said.

She disclosed that due to the covid-19 pandemic, safety measures and protocols would be put in place to ensure a successful and effective World Table Tennis Day event.



Table tennis rubber sheets, balls including other materials will be up for grab.



Hilda, with broad knowledge and experience in table tennis, recently received a white umpire badge and also currently ranked 4th in the senior national team.