World standard cycling velodrome to be constructed in Ghana

File Photo

Source: GNA

The President of the Para-cycling Commission of Africa, Mohammed Shaban, has disclosed that Ghana would soon have a world standard cycling velodrome constructed by South Korean investment firm, DerbyWheel Pro Keiren.

Mr Shaban noted that the new velodrome would complement the efforts of cyclists and para-cyclists in the country to help them learn the technicalities involved in the sport.



“The building of a cycling velodrome is very important since we can now practise the sport to meet the standard of the international community as prescribed by the International Cycling Union (UCI),” he told Daily Graphic in an interview.



He also disclosed that Ghana would host the African Road Paracycling Championship would be held in February.



"The hosting of this event in Ghana will offer the platform for more para-cyclists to get classified by the visiting team from the world body," he said.

He noted that the championship which is the first time to be hosted in Ghana is aimed at preparing cyclists and para-cyclists for the African Games next year and the Olympiad Games in 2024.



The DerbyWheel project is estimated to cost over US $60m. It will serve as a backup for other sporting disciplines such as table tennis, athletics, basketball, volleyball and badminton.



