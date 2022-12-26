0
Menu
Sports

World standard cycling velodrome to be constructed in Ghana

Ghana Cycling Team.ba2ab5ff211c9114dfa3e456d3de91d1 File Photo

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

The President of the Para-cycling Commission of Africa, Mohammed Shaban, has disclosed that Ghana would soon have a world standard cycling velodrome constructed by South Korean investment firm, DerbyWheel Pro Keiren.

Mr Shaban noted that the new velodrome would complement the efforts of cyclists and para-cyclists in the country to help them learn the technicalities involved in the sport.

“The building of a cycling velodrome is very important since we can now practise the sport to meet the standard of the international community as prescribed by the International Cycling Union (UCI),” he told Daily Graphic in an interview.

He also disclosed that Ghana would host the African Road Paracycling Championship would be held in February.

"The hosting of this event in Ghana will offer the platform for more para-cyclists to get classified by the visiting team from the world body," he said.

He noted that the championship which is the first time to be hosted in Ghana is aimed at preparing cyclists and para-cyclists for the African Games next year and the Olympiad Games in 2024.

The DerbyWheel project is estimated to cost over US $60m. It will serve as a backup for other sporting disciplines such as table tennis, athletics, basketball, volleyball and badminton.

Source: GhanaWeb

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo