'Worried' Arsenal fans pray for Thomas Partey to avoid injury during international break

Thomas Partey 46578.jfif Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some distressed Arsenal fans have begun praying for Thomas Partey to avoid injury during the international break.

After an Arsenal fan shared Ghana's schedule for the international break on social media, fans of the club flooded the comment section with prayers that Partey avoids injury in the upcoming international break.

The fixtures posted by the handler AFC_Fazeel had the wrong dates attached which indicated that Ghana will play two games in two days. Despite being worried, some pointed out the wrong dates and rubbished the post.

Thomas Partey, who returned from injury not long ago, has been named in Ghana's 25-man squad for their upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will play Angola over two legs. They will host Black Antelopes in the first leg on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.

The Black Stars are tied at the top of Group E with Angola with four points each.

EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
