Worried Inter Allies coach Dani Mujkanovic frightened by possibility of relegation

Inter Allies sit in 16th place with 7 points from 9 games

Inter Allies head coach Dani Mujkanovic has admitted that he is frightened about the possibility of suffering relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

The 37-year-old oversaw his third game in charge of the Cappelli Boys as they succumbed to a 2-0 home loss to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Mujkanovic has confessed that he is disappointed in his side’s performance following the loss and is now urging his side to respect the league as the possibility of relegation zooms.

“After today I’m getting worried [about relegation]. You know we have to respect the league table. Right now we are within the relegation zone,” he told reporters at the post-match interview.



