Xcape fitness exercise ends on high

Xcape fitness exercise was held at Madina Sports Complex

More than a hundred people turned up for the maiden edition of the Xcape fitness exercise held on April 10, 2021, at the Madina Sports Complex in Accra.

Organizers of the Xcape fitness exercise took participants through some workout exercises before engaging in some competitive outdoor games such as Ludo, rap battle, tug of peace, free medical screening among others.



Organizers of the Xcape fitness exercise described the event as a success after the participants who turned up for the event where more than they expected but were able to satisfy their needs.



In an exclusive interview with Nana Ama Clinton, an organizing member of Xcape, she disclosed that the purpose of hosting the event and what the social group seeks to achieve.



She explained that, “We came out to have a workout session, exercise and mingle as well. We are a social group on Facebook and we have a yearly event that we donate to mental health in Ghana. Mental health is one thing we must look at, it doesn’t mean mad people roaming on the street. If you take 10 people, you are going to get at least one person with a mental issue.”



Adding that, “Everybody has a problem. It could be psychologically, emotionally or anything. We encourage everyone to at least get checked at least once a year. I also entreat people to work out at least 3 times a week so at least you burn a few calories.”

Attakora Amaniampong Nyametse who prefers to be called ‘Mr Xcape’ encouraged Ghanaians to make exercise a usual routine. He also called on the public to join the social group as they work to achieve a common goal.



“Xcape is a group that has members in Ghana and abroad and the purpose is to the network so we could help each other achieve the beautiful dream that we have,” Mr Xcape said.



He added, “We came to the Madina Astroturf to come and network through fitness activities because we believe that if we have to achieve our dreams we first have our wellbeing on point.”



The initiative was championed by Mr Xcape 2021 (Attakorah Amaniampong Nyamekye) and His TEAM_AAN