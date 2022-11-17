1
Xhaka, Shaqiri start as Switzerland coach names line up to face Ghana

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Switzerland head coach, Murat Yakin has named a strong side to face Ghana in the friendly that will come off in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE) on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Some star names like Granit Xhaka, Emmanuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Yan Sommer have all been named in the lineup.

Switzerland are pared in Group G for the World Cup and will come up against Serbia, Brazil, and Cameroon.

Therefore, they hope to familiarise themselves with the African style with the Ghana friendly before they meet Cameroon at the World Cup, having faced Serbia and Brazil a couple of times already.

The game is set at 10:00 GMT kick-off time.

