'Xhaka needed to go out not Partey': Arsenal fans left baffled over Arteta's substitution

Thomas Partey

Arsenal fans are left baffled as boss Mikel Arteta brings Thomas Partey off for new £12million signing Jorginho just moments before Everton's winning goal.

The Ghana international was taken off in the 59th minute for the former Chelsea midfielder to make his debut.



Not even a minute later, Everton opened the scoring as James Tarkowski nodded home a corner to make it 1-0.



The Toffees then held on to seal the victory in Sean Dyche's first match in charge at Goodison Park.



Fans have flooded to social media to question boss Arteta's decision just prior to Everton opening the scoring.



One fan said: 'Arteta was a little too eager to sub Partey for Jorginho.'



A second posted: 'Why take Partey out if he isn't injured?'



A third tweeted: 'If Arteta subs off Xhaka instead of Partey, we don’t concede that corner and therefore goal.'



A fourth chimed in, by saying: 'Just when Thomas Partey was sub, Everton take the lead. Partey’s impact.'

Another added: 'Arteta made the wrong sub taking Partey off. Xhaka needed to go out not Partey.'



More fans agreed by insisting that Arteta was too eager to make the change - despite Partey being the 'engine' of the team.



One said: 'The Partey change is confusing.'



A second posted: 'Very, very poor decision to substitute Partey instead of Xhaka. The only source of pace and power ahead of our backline gone.

'This game will end 2-0 to Everton, or 2-1 to Arsenal.'



Another tweeted: 'Can’t believe he just took Partey off.'



A fourth added: 'Thomas Partey subbed out and Arsenal concedes. This guy is just the engine of this Arsenal team!!'



Another was quick to state: 'That Partey sub was so unnecessary.'



Partey was initially an injury concern for the Gunners heading into the match after having to be replaced in the Gunners 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

The midfielder took a knock to the ribs in the first half, eventually making way for Albert Sambi Lokonga at half time as his condition worsened.



There were fears that he could miss the clash, but he passed a fitness check, and Arteta even started him at Goodison Park.