YEA's support package, a game-changer for football - GFA President

Kurt E.S Okraku, President, Ghana Football Association

Kurt E. Okraku President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said that the Youth Employment Agency's (YEA) support package is a game-changer for football.

Mr. Okraku on Wednesday on behalf of the Association signed an MoU with the YEA as numerous sportsmen and women across various sporting disciplines were to benefit from the fund for the next six months.



Mr. Okraku was elated with the support package and was grateful to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and YEA for considering football in their support programme.



"This is a game-changer for football and especially for women football.



"We have 18 Premier League clubs in Ghana who play for free meanwhile for the larger Ghanaian populace, everybody believes they earn money, for which there is enormous pressure on these girls to always take care of their extended families.

"Today, through what I have always preached since I became the President of the GFA, that our industry and government must always have what I call an extensive relationship. There is nowhere in the world that football has become what it is for which reason we all run to consume without the express contribution of government towards the development of the sport.



"Today, this is a confirmation of what I have always preached. I thank the President for giving YEA the blessing to be able to reach out to many," he said.



Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the GFA have unanimously decided that the announced 500 slots allocated to football will go to the 16 clubs that play in the women’s Elite division where each registered player from each club will receive 500 Ghana Cedis as a monthly fixed sum for the next six months.

