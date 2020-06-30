Sports News

YES approves 100 disable athletes for relief package

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has said the Youth Employment Agency (YES) has approved 100 para-athletes for relief support following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Peter Adjei, Secretary-General told the GNA Sports that, they submitted 204 athletes to YES through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and out of the number 100 was approved for the support.



“We have had an extensive meeting with The Ministry of Youth and Sports. Pursuant to that The Government managed to give us stimulus packages to 100 of the athletes NPC to be distributed among the various Elite Para Sports Athletes and also ensure fairness in distribution these slots.”



"Through the collaboration with YEA, the government is offering to help these individuals for a period of six months beginning from July this year. This is aimed at cushioning the Para athletes in these trying times.

"We hope this would help our athletes to remain focused on their training taking into consideration the frustrations and disappointments this CoronaVirus has brought upon us.



"These athletes have been training since 2015 for international games and have not received any amount from Ghana. It is our hope that government would provide them with the needed assistance," he stated.



Mr. Adjei called on the athletes to make good use of the support from the government, whilst they themselves in good shape for the resumption of sporting activities.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.