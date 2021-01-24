Yahaya Mohammed crowns himself as GPL’s best free kick expert

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed, has touted his free-kick credentials, ranking himself as number one in the country.

The experienced forward has been Aduana’s main source of goals in the last few seasons with a chunk of them coming from set-pieces.



Yahaya Mohammed has repeated the trend this campaign with 5 goals and just recently unleashed an explosive trademark free-kick during his side’s win over Legon Cities.



According to the former Ghana Premier League goal king, he’s the best free-kick expert in the country.

In an interview with Wontuki TV, Yahaya Mohammed said, “I’m the number one. He continued “There’s one guy at Ashgold, he’s also very good with his technique. Kwasi Donsu is also good… Isaac Kwain is also good but they will tell you that with my technique I am ahead of them."



“I am not bragging but they know it themselves that I am ahead of them when it comes to set-pieces."



“It’s a God-given gift and I have practiced severally. Thanks to Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin he’s thought me a few tips. If the ball is set up. I see it as a penalty,” he concluded.