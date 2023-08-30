Yahaya Mohammed joins Accra Lions

Yahaya Mohammed

Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions has officially announced the signing of talented attacker Yahaya Mohammed in the ongoing transfer window.

The Accra-based club took to its official social media platforms to make the announcement on Wednesday 30th August.



After putting up a strong performance in the 2022 Division One League, Yahaya Mohammed attracted much attention from several clubs. His abilities and goal-scoring prowess gave him a reputation as a potential player to watch out for in Ghanaian football after he scored an astounding 17 goals in just 22 games.

Scouts from Accra Lions were drawn to the promising striker, who had previously played for Tamale City FC. Yahaya's talent was quickly noticed by the club's administration, and they moved quickly to sign him in an effort to increase the team's offensive potency.



Last season Accra Lions survived the relegation battle and placed 15th with 45 points after 34 games. Accra Lions hopes Yahaya Mohammed will bang in the goals in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.