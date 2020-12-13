Yahaya Mohammed scores for Aduana Stars In Eleven Wonders draw

Striker Yahaya Mohammed

Striker Yahaya Mohammed returned from injury with a bang as he rescued Aduana Stars at the Agyemang Badu park in Sunday as the former Champions came from behind to draw 1-1- against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The striker's second goal of the season cancelled out Samuel Boakye’s early goal for Eleven Wonders in the first half. Aduana came into the game in search of their first win of the season, having failed in three attempts.



But they fell behind in the first eight minutes as a result of a poor start. Boakye was at the right place and made no mistake as he gave the away side the lead.



Aduana took control of the game after conceding but had to wait until the 72nd minute when Yahaya Mohammed slotted home for the equaliser.



The draw means Aduana Stars have picked up a paltry three points from a possible 12. While Eleven Wonders are in the top half of the table with six points.

WAFA 2 – Berekum Chelsea 0



Striker Augustine Boakye and midfielder Daniel Lomotey scored for WAFA on Sunday at the Red Bull arena in Sogakope as they beat Berekum Chelsea by two goals to nil. Boakye was again adjudged the Man of the Match.



Boakye powered in a shot from outside the box to open the scoring at the WAFA Stadium in Sogakope before providing the assist for Daniel Lomotey to score the second goal.



The goal takes his tally to two goals in the season after a solitary strike won the three points for the Academy Boys last week against Eleven Wonders in Techiman.