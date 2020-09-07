Sports News

Yahaya Mohammed to join AshGold in next 72 hours - Report

Yahaya is set to join Ashgold

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed is set to join Obuasi based AshantiGold SC in the next 72 hours following fruitful talks between parties involved.

AshGold are on the trail of the former Asante Kotoko and Amidaus Professionals goal poacher as they fortify their squad-list ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup participation.



The Miners have lost some key players due to their refusal to renew their contracts and have been working on new arrivals. Yahaya Mohammed is one of their targets and a deal has been in the offing although there were some few stumbling blocks.



Reports reaching FMIG indicate talks between AshGold President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong and Aduana Stars FC owner Nana Agyemang Badu took place over the weekend. From FMIG gatherings, Nana Agyemang Badu has paved way for the player (who has agreed personal terms with AshGold) to make the move to Obuasi.

After this, the deal is set to be officially confirmed on Wednesday, our source has revealed.



Yahaya Mohammed’s experience will be of immense help to AshGold who are aiming a shot at the Group Stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after falling short last year.

