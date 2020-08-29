Sports News

Yahaya Mohammed wants ‘godfather’ Nana Agyemang Badu II to sanction Ashgold move

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars owner, Dormaahene Nana Agyemang Badu II, has the power to decide whether Yahaya Mohammed stays or leaves the club amid interest from Ashanti Gold.

The Miners are said to have made an offer for the striker, whom they believe can strengthen their squad for next season CAF Champions League.



Aduana management have received the offer, however, cannot make a decision as the player wants his 'godfather' Nana Agyemang Badu to decide.



“Yahya told us that he will only make the move to Ashgold if Dormaahene approves the move because he sees Nana as his godfather,” Aduana PRO, Evans Oppong revealed on Akoma FM.

“Management has considered the proposal of Ashgold for Yahya Mohammed, it is left for Nana Dormaahene to sanction the deal but he is yet to do that because he has been busy but we are certain that he will give his word on the move very soon.”



Yahaya Mohammed has enormous experience in Africa, having played in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

