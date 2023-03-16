Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim's debut goal leads HK Rangers to Sapling Cup victory

Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim strikes for his club

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim proved to be the match-winner for his new side HK Rangers as they clinched a 1-0 victory over Kitchee FC in the Sapling Cup.

Ibrahim, who had a stunning man-of-the-match performance over the weekend, continued with his impressive form by netting his first goal for HK Rangers in the 36th minute of the game.



The Ghanaian's goal turned out to be the only one of the game, giving his side a vital win in the Sapling Cup.

Ibrahim's recent performances have been outstanding. He has managed to record one goal, one assist, and one man-of-the-match award in just four appearances for HK Rangers. His excellent display has been crucial to the team's recent successes.



HK Rangers are currently sitting at the 5th spot in the Hong Kong Premier League standings with 21 points from 12 games. The team has been enjoying a decent season so far and will hope to maintain their form and challenge for the title in the coming weeks.