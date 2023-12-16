Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim scores in Hong Kong Rangers victory against Lee Man Warriors

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam

Ghanaian striker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim registered his name on the scoresheet in Hong Kong Rangers' win against Lee Man Warriors in the Sapling Cup.

Nassam lasted the entire duration in his outfit 4-3 away victory against Lee Man Warriors on Saturday morning.



In a spirited performance, Hong Kong Rangers scored in the 36th minute through Japanese international Yumemi Kanda.



Paulinho Simionato equalized for the home side in the 38th minute from the penalty spot. Loong Tsz Hin scored in the 39th minute to make it 2-1. Gil Martins.



Hong Kong Rangers returned to the dressing room with a 2-1 score.

In the 54th minute, Brazilian international Gil Martins equalized for Lee Man Warriors. Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim propelled his team back into the lead with a goal in the 57th minute.



Fernando Lopes scored Hong Kong Rangers 4th goal in the 63rd minute. Hong Kong Rangers had to play with 10 men for the rest of the game after Kwan-Lee Lo was sent off in the 84th minute.



Paulinho Simionato made it 3-4 in the 85th minute from the penalty spot.



The 26-year-old has scored eleven goals and provided one assist in all competitions for Hong Kong Rangers this season.