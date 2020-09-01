Sports News

Yamoah Ponkoh clears the air on his ‘consult the gods’ advice to Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Yamoah Afrifa Ponko

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Yamoah Afrifa Ponko, has lifted the lid on his ‘consult gods’ advice he sent to the new Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, some weeks ago.

It could be recalled that in a story that was published by GhanaWeb on August 11, after Nana Yaw Amponsah's unveiling as the new Kotoko CEO, Yamoah Ponko advised him to 'consult the gods' if he wants to succeed in his new job.



“This is Asante Kotoko and not Manchester United. So you must follow the norms and traditions of the club if you want to succeed. He must get people to help him understand the traditions of the club that is the spiritual issues, social issues, and many others,” Yamoah Ponk told Happy FM.



Defending the aforementioned statement on Kumasi based Ashh FM, he stated that he made those comments because the owner of Asante Kotoko, Otumfour Osei Tutu II described the club as a mini-god some time ago.



“Otumfour said the team is a god and every god has something when you do to it will bring you peace and protection or distraction. Why should you go to a Church and pray for a smaller god?” he asked.

He added that his comment was not to suggest that the new CEO should result to the use of black magic known in the local terrain as 'juju'.



“I did not ask Nana Yaw Amponsah to follow juju but he should observe the traditions of the club. He [Nana Yaw Amponsah] will fail if he fails to consult the gods to protect the club. He will fail abysmally.”



“When there is Akwasidae celebration, Nana Yaw Amponsah should go to Ahenfie for the king to pour libation and pray for the club to succeed.” Yamoah Afrifa Ponko concluded.

