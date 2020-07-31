Sports News

Yanga SC called Police on Bernard Morrison - Report

Bernard Morrison was arrested in Tanzania over an alleged possession of illegal drugs

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison was arrested in Tanzania over an alleged possession of illegal drugs.

The former Ashanti Gold star was heckled in public by the Police in what was believed to be a tip off and later granted bail.



Fresh reports coming from Tanzania indicates the player’s Club Yanga SC called the Police on the 27-year-old in a ploy which was aimed to frustrate the talented midfielder.



The development comes after Morrison was found to have signed a pre-contract agreement with Yanga’s biggest rivals Simba SC.



Morrison for some time now have been in a fallout with the Tanzanian giants.

The player who was once a fan favorite at the Club walked off the pitch after he was substituted in a recent League match.



Despite getting his career on a good note at the Tanzanian side, the former AS Vita player has turned to be a villain for Yanga followers after his recent decision to join their rivals.



Yanga SC signed the former Heart of Lions player from South African side Orlando Pirates after a difficult time with the former PSL Champions.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.